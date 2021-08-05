Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report $562.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $569.10 million. Splunk reported sales of $491.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $4.30 on Monday, hitting $145.50. 33,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,785. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.88. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.