Brokerages Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Target Price at $63.00

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $55.02 on Monday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.43.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,178,432.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth $214,000.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.