Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Target Price at $9.14

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,921,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,837,772. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.