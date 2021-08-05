Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Price Target at $63.70

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. 13,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,673. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,984,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

