Brokerages Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT at $31.00

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

CAMT stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.25. 437,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.40. Camtek has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. Camtek’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

