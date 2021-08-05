Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $199.57

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $153.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $115.11 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

