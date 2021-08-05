Brokerages Set Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT at $200.60

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

KXSCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $134.37 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.90.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.