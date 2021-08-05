Brokerages Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) PT at $26.33

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NiSource stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

