Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Price Target at $32.20

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after acquiring an additional 312,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 280,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after acquiring an additional 606,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.95. 26,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,840. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

