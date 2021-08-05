Brokers Offer Predictions for Global Payments Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.37.

NYSE GPN opened at $165.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.65. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Global Payments by 57,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,936 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 292,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,946,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

