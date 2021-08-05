Brokers Offer Predictions for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for JELD-WEN in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

JELD stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,619 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after acquiring an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,347,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after acquiring an additional 412,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

