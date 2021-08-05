Brookstone Capital Management Invests $1.29 Million in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $145.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $123.34 and a 12 month high of $148.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.61.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

