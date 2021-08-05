Brookstone Capital Management Invests $1.51 Million in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

