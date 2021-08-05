Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,668,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 68,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IP. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

