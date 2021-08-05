Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $259.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.