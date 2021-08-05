Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $251,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 224,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 207,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $81.98 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.