Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 779 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.77. 191,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,043. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

