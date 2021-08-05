Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.0% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $153.52. The stock had a trading volume of 341,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209,066. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.