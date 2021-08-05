Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $240,289,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.43. 5,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.94. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $128.63. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

