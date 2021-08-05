Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 582,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,891,000 after acquiring an additional 67,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,133. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $174.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

