Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

CVX traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,744,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.19. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

