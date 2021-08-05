BSCView Price Hits $0.0207 on Top Exchanges (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $244,092.14 and $11,342.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCView has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00102799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00146836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,391.25 or 0.99962741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00855408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

