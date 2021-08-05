BTMX (BTMX) Market Cap Tops $345.10 Million

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. BTMX has a total market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00907857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00096594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043053 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

