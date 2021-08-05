BTU Protocol Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.70 million and $37,745.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00016668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.85 or 0.00903586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00096704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042924 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

