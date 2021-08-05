Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.53 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BLDR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.33. 3,773,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,492. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $53.99.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

