BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $361.30. 33,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,247. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

