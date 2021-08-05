BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $1.03 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 133.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,382.73 and a beta of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.62 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

