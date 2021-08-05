BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 2,477 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 2.7% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.79. The stock had a trading volume of 87,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $128.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

