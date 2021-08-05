Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $24.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.42 million, a P/E ratio of -490.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David North purchased 2,381 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 11,905 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $250,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $385,014. 14.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

