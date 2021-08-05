C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells $191,607.57 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CCCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,598,000 after purchasing an additional 567,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,135,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 317,796 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

