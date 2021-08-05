Caleres Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,287 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,240% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

CAL opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Caleres has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAL. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 159,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth $1,480,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

