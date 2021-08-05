California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $248,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.27. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

