California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,981,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCEI stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.49.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

