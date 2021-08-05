California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,505 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $8,144,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.98. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

