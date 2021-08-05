California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of InMode worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in InMode by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 11.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

