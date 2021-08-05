California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 17,527 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 558,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 6,076.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 490,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 826.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 250,039 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 13.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,179,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after buying an additional 140,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 38.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 117,711 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $19.67 on Thursday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $637,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 55.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research raised AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

