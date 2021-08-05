California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,723 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Photronics worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 34,171.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.