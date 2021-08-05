California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,561 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McAfee were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in McAfee by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in McAfee by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $28.61 on Thursday. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

