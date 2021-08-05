Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%.

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.41. 2,028,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,985. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPE. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

