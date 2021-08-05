Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading 7.1% Higher

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares were up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $33.76. Approximately 3,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,640,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.47.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

