Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Sells $2,141,465.58 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CPT traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $149.07. 506,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,602. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $152.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,104,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,156,000 after purchasing an additional 663,363 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

