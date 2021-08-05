Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 96.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,870 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Camtek were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Camtek by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Camtek stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.