Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,201. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40. Camtek has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

