Canaccord Genuity Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZI. Truist boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.48, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,179,298.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $549,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,451,191 shares of company stock worth $526,247,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

