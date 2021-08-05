Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,753,269. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.