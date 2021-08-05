Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of H stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

