Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $137,000 Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FL opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.07.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.48.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

