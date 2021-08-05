Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 259,937 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST stock opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.