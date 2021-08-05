Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,839 shares of company stock valued at $34,354,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.11. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

