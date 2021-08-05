Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $107,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $113.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.58. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.